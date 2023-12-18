Bluewater Welcomes a Host of New Stores and Restaurants Before Christmas

As Christmas draws near, Bluewater Shopping Centre is buzzing with the arrival of new brands, offering an array of options for last-minute gift shoppers. Among these are a mix of clothing stores and restaurants, each bringing its unique flavour to the shopping experience.

Leading the charge in fashion is Whistles, now open for business and showcasing a range of women’s clothing. Located on the Lower Guildhall, next to Polo Ralph Lauren, Whistles is set to captivate shoppers with its Autumn-Winter 2023 collection, complete with shoes and accessories.

In the realm of sportswear, Castore has made its debut within the Dartford shopping centre. Situated on the Upper Rose Gallery, adjacent to Brown’s Jewellers, the store offers a selection of high-performance apparel, including shirts, jackets, and tracksuits.

Adding to Bluewater’s luxury offerings, LK Bennett has reopened in a larger space, and Mappin and Webb, a luxury jeweller, has tripled its presence with a new location on the Upper Guildhall opposite the Apple store. This expansion includes a large Rolex room, accessible from the main concourse and the main showroom.

For food enthusiasts, Bluewater is introducing Chi, a pan-Asian restaurant set to open its doors before Christmas. Located in The Village, next to Carluccio’s, Chi marks its first branch in Kent and promises to offer a delightful culinary experience.

In addition to these permanent additions, a Cambridge Satchel Company pop-up store is open until January, offering a variety of bags perfect for gifting.

James Waugh, Centre Director at Bluewater, expressed excitement over these new additions. “We are delighted to be offering our guests a wide variety of festive pop-up stores, and new permanent additions to shop this festive season. With something to cater for every taste, we’re sure guests will love all of our new additions, with some Kent-firsts in the mix too.”

Bluewater is not just about shopping; it’s a complete festive experience. Visitors can enjoy Winterland, an ice rink, and a unique Santa’s Grotto. For added convenience, gift-wrapping services are available at the Upper Rose Gallery, next to HMV, until Christmas Eve.

With these new brands and festive attractions, Bluewater is set to be a premier destination for those looking to complete their Christmas shopping in style.