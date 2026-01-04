BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton

Police are hunting witnesses after a dramatic car chase ended in a crash on the A27 near Brighton.

Chase Ends in Collision

The chaos unfolded just before 6pm on Saturday, 3 January, on the westbound carriageway between Falmer and Hollingbury. Sussex Police tried to pull over a BMW, but instead of stopping, the driver sped off, weaving dangerously through queuing traffic.

The rogue driver then smashed into a Range Rover before abandoning the BMW and sprinting across the road, vanishing from the scene.

Suspect Arrested

A 47-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Tony Gander urged: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident.”

Help Police Catch the Driver

If you saw the crash or captured it on camera, contact Sussex Police online or call 101. Quote serial 908 of 03/01 when reporting.