Bo Yang Found Guilty of Savage Rape and Robbery in Burnley

A brutal rapist and robber has been slammed with guilty verdicts after a terrifying attack on a woman at her own home.

Knife, Metal Bar and Tape: The Horrific Five-Hour Ordeal

41-year-old Bo Yang rocked up at the victim’s address shortly after 11pm on 15th April. What began as a conversation quickly turned violent. Following a dispute over money, Yang pulled a knife from his pocket. He forced the victim next to a bed and tore at her clothes. But that was just the start.

Yang then unleashed a savage assault with a metal bar before raping and sexually assaulting the woman. To make matters worse, he tied her up with rope and tape, even wrapping tape around her head. In a final act of cruelty, Yang slashed the victim with his knife.

Greedy and Callous: Theft and Failed Phone Hack

Robbery followed the attack. Yang stole cash and bank cards from the victim’s purse. He then tried to use her phone’s facial recognition to funnel money into his own account.

The victim made her escape when Yang turned his back, finding help with neighbours who called police at 3.46am, ending her nightmare after five long hours.

Forensics and Tech Cracks the Case

CCTV footage and fingerprints found on the tape led police straight to Yang. Lancashire officers also broke new ground recovering data from ‘We Chat’, the Chinese equivalent of WhatsApp, with vital evidence extracted.

Yang, from Winn Grove, Sheffield, was snapped up and charged with multiple offences including rape, sexual assault, robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of a blade.

After his trial at Preston Crown Court, Yang was found guilty on all counts. He remains in custody and faces sentencing on 6th February.

Support for Victims

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a sexual offence, report it online or call 101. Police promise you will be believed, listened to, and that they’ll do everything possible to bring offenders to justice.

Report Sexual Offences Here