Bobby Brazier, Fresh from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Rumored for New BBC Travel Show

Celebrity and recent ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finalist Bobby Brazier is reportedly being eyed for a new travel show on the BBC, potentially co-starring with his father, Jeff Brazier. The 20-year-old actor, known for his role in ‘EastEnders’ and his impressive stint on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023, has been attracting significant attention from TV producers following his successful run on the dance floor.

Brazier, who reached the final of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ alongside fellow contestants Layton Williams and winner Ellie Leach, has become a hot property in the entertainment industry. Sources reveal that since the end of the dance competition, offers for new projects have been pouring in for the young star, reflecting his growing popularity.

Among these offers, the BBC is reportedly very keen to develop a travel show featuring both Bobby and his father Jeff Brazier. This idea stems from the network’s desire to retain Brazier, whom they view as a rising home-grown talent, particularly after his prominent role in ‘EastEnders’. The proposed travelogue show is seen as an appealing project to entice Bobby to continue his association with the BBC.

According to an insider, Bobby Brazier’s post-‘Strictly’ appeal has not only caught the interest of TV producers but also of West End showrunners and music industry executives. There’s even speculation about potential TV advert appearances. This wide array of opportunities showcases the diverse avenues opening up for Brazier in the wake of his ‘Strictly’ success.

The source, speaking to The Sun, highlighted the strategic thinking behind involving Jeff Brazier in the proposed project. Jeff’s profile has reportedly risen significantly due to his presence in the ‘Strictly’ audience over the past three months. The father-son duo’s strong bond is another factor that BBC bosses are keen to capitalize on for the travel show.

Bobby Brazier’s journey from ‘EastEnders’ to the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final and now potentially to a travel show with his father, illustrates his rapid rise in the world of entertainment. Fans of Brazier will be eagerly waiting for official confirmation of this new project and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for the young star.