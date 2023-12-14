Body Discovered Following Major Industrial Estate Fire in South Wales

A major incident was declared by South Wales Police following a devastating explosion and subsequent fire at an industrial estate in Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taf. The incident, which occurred shortly after 7 pm on Wednesday, has led to the discovery of a body amidst the wreckage.

Emergency services, including South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, responded promptly to the scene at Severn Road following reports of an explosion at Mindset Gym, Rizla House. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dewi Rose described the building as being “totally alight and at risk of collapse,” indicating the severity of the fire.

The local health board, Cwm Taf Morgannwg, was placed on high alert as the emergency unfolded. This precautionary measure was in response to the potential for significant injuries and the need for immediate medical attention.

Roads around the industrial estate were closed into Thursday morning as a safety measure and to facilitate emergency response efforts. Residents in the vicinity were advised to keep all doors and windows shut due to the heavy smoke emanating from the site.

The discovery of a body amidst the chaos has added a tragic dimension to the incident, with investigations underway to identify the victim and determine the circumstances leading to their death. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and authorities are working to establish the full extent of the incident.

This tragic event underscores the potential dangers present in industrial areas and the importance of stringent safety measures. The response by emergency services highlights their readiness to manage such critical situations, but the loss of life is a stark reminder of the devastating impact such incidents can have.

Further updates and information about the incident, including the identity of the victim and the cause of the explosion, will be provided as investigations continue. The community is in shock, and efforts are being made to support those affected by this tragedy.