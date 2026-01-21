Watch Live

BODY RECOVERED Body Found After Christmas Day Swim Tragedy at Budleigh Salterton

  21 January 2026

Emergency teams have recovered the body of a man following the disappearance of two swimmers at Budleigh Salterton Beach on Christmas Day.

Man Discovered on Exmouth Shore

At 8:45am on Tuesday 20 January, officers and HM Coastguard were called after a man’s body was found washed up on the shore at Sandy Bay in Exmouth. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal ID is still pending, police believe the deceased to be the 47-year-old who went missing during the Christmas Day swim at Budleigh Salterton. His next-of-kin have been notified.

Second Swimmer Still Missing

Another man, in his 60s and local to East Devon, remains missing in connection with the tragic incident.

Police Express Sympathy and Support for Families

“This discovery is very sad news following the upsetting and tragic incident on Christmas Day,” said Superintendent Ryan Doyle. “We have spoken with his family and continue to support them at this difficult time. Understandably, they have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

“The family of the second missing man has also been informed and are being supported. Our thoughts remain with them.”

