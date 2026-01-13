Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen

Tragedy at Branston Water Park as a body was recovered on Thursday, January 8. Staffordshire Police confirmed the discovery, sparking a grim development in a recent missing person case.

Police Confirm Recovery but Await Formal Identification

While formal identification is still pending, authorities strongly believe the body is that of 18-year-old Dylan from Wolverhampton, who had been reported missing.

Family Notified, Privacy Requested

Dylan’s family have been informed of the heartbreaking news. Police have appealed for the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.