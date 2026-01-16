Watch Live

GRIM DISCOVERY Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama

  • Updated: 19:40
  • , 16 January 2026
Emergency teams and HM Coastguard are battling tough conditions to recover a body discovered among the rocks at Withernsea beach, near Holmpton Road. The grim discovery happened early Thursday morning (15 January 2026), but rescuers were forced to halt recovery because of dangerous tides.

Tide and Weather Hamper Recovery Efforts

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said at 8.30am, police search advisors found the body, but high tide made immediate retrieval impossible. “The location was secured overnight using specialist equipment, and a cordon remains in place,” he confirmed.

Specialist teams returned on Friday (16 January 2026), exploring every angle to recover the body safely. Still, challenging tide times and the rocky terrain have forced another pause until conditions improve.

Possible Link to Missing Teen Grace Keeling

Officers have yet to formally identify the body but acknowledge its connection to missing 15-year-old Grace Keeling, who was swept into the sea on 2 January. Extensive searches for Grace have been ongoing for nearly two weeks.

“We understand this update will cause concern. We have teams working hard to carry out the recovery as safely and quickly as possible,” said Detective Superintendent Vickers.

Police ask the public to respect Grace’s family’s privacy, avoid speculation, and steer clear of the recovery area to allow emergency services to operate safely.

More updates will follow as the recovery unfolds.

