Tragedy struck in the countryside near Leigh on Thursday, February 29, 2024, when the lifeless body of a man was discovered. The grim discovery was made shortly after midday, and despite efforts to revive him, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

While formal identification procedures are pending, authorities have informed the family of a 23-year-old man reported missing from Tunbridge Wells on Wednesday, February 28. Although not confirmed, it is believed that the deceased may be linked to the missing person report.

Officers from Kent Police have clarified that the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are not considered suspicious. However, as is standard protocol, a report is being prepared for the coroner, who will conduct further inquiries to determine the cause of death.