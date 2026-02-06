Tragic Discovery at Swanswell Park

Police hunting for missing 26-year-old Vishnu Jayakumar have recovered a body from a lake in Coventry city centre. West Midlands Police pulled the body from the water at Swanswell Park on 4 February, ending a tense search that gripped the community.

Last Seen Near Kasbah Nightclub

Vishnu was last spotted on 31 January near the city’s Kasbah nightclub. The force confirmed the recovered body is believed to be his and has referred the case to the coroner.

No Suspicious Circumstances

West Midlands Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious. A spokesperson said, “We recovered a body from a pool at Swanswell Park last night (4 Feb) around 4pm. We believe the body to be that of 26-year-old Vishnu, whom we circulated as missing this week.”

Family Notified, Community Mourns

The family has been informed, with police offering their condolences. “Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this difficult time,” the force added.