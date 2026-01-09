Watch Live

POLICE PROBE Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses

  • Updated: 17:45
  • , 9 January 2026
Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses

A man’s body has been pulled from the River Medway in Maidstone, and police are desperately searching for witnesses and footage.

Tragic Discovery on Broadway

Kent Police were called to Broadway at 8.12am on Friday, 2 January 2026. Firefighters and paramedics also rushed to the scene. The victim has been named as 55-year-old Terry Underhill from Maidstone. His family have been notified and are receiving support.

Death Treated as Non-Suspicious, But Questions Remain

At this stage, officers say Terry’s death is non-suspicious. However, a coroner’s report is underway and detectives want to hear from anyone who may have information.

  • Terry was last seen around 9pm on Thursday, 1 January, on Quarry Road in Tovil.
  • He was wearing a dark grey coat, navy t-shirt, light grey tracksuit bottoms, and black shoes.

 

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

Officers urge anyone who saw Terry or has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to come forward. Call the West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/879/26.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

