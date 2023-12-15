body found in river wensum during search for missing gaynor lord

In a tragic development, specialist divers searching for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord discovered a body in the River Wensum this afternoon, Friday, December 15. Norfolk Police have reported the find, stating that while the body has yet to be formally identified, Ms Lord’s family has been informed of the discovery.

Gaynor Lord, who had been missing since Friday, December 8, was last seen in the area a week ago. The search operation led by Norfolk Police involved specialist divers who found the body following extensive searches in the river.

The family of Ms Lord, speaking through South Wales Police, described her as a whirlwind of a woman, leaving a significant gap in the hearts of her loved ones. They remembered her as an intelligent, caring, and beautiful soul, who was passionate about science and deeply devoted to her family, friends, and her business, Celtic Food Laboratories.

The discovery has brought a sombre conclusion to the week-long search for Ms Lord. Her family and friends are in mourning, recalling her positive and loving energy, her loyalty, and her many passions, which included camping, partying, and spending quality time with her family.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation by Norfolk Police. Friends and colleagues of Ms Lord have expressed their shock and sadness at the news, remembering her as a vibrant and dedicated individual.

The community has been deeply affected by the loss of Gaynor Lord, and tributes have been pouring in for the beloved mother, scientist, and entrepreneur. The police continue to support the family during this difficult time and are working to provide answers about the circumstances of her disappearance and death.