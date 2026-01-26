Watch Live

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Canterbury Man

  • Updated: 08:40
  • , 26 January 2026

Body Found in Search for Missing Canterbury Man

Kent Police have confirmed they found a body during their search for a missing man in Canterbury. Officers were called to Chaucer Road shortly before 5pm on Sunday, 25 January 2026.

Family Notified, Death ‘Not Suspicious’

Although formal identification is still pending, the family of the 27-year-old man, last seen on Monday, 19 January, has been informed. Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Coroner’s Report Underway

A report is now being prepared for the coroner as the investigation continues.

