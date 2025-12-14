Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew

Avon & Somerset Police have confirmed a body was recovered while searching for 50-year-old Matthew, who had been missing.

Family Informed and Supported

Though formal identification is still pending, the police have informed Matthew’s next of kin. Support is being offered to the grieving family, who remain in the officers’ thoughts during this tragic time.

Death Treated as Unexplained, Not Suspicious

Police say the death is unexplained but not suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner as the investigation continues.

Public Support Appreciated

Avon & Somerset Police thank the public for helping share their appeals during the search effort.