Body Found in Search for Missing Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, Near Beauty Spot

North Yorkshire Police Call Off Search After Discovery Near Dibbles Bridge

North Yorkshire Police have called off the search for Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, after a body was discovered near Dibbles Bridge in Hebden on Wednesday afternoon, around 3:15 pm. Molly, who went missing from Leeds, sparked an urgent appeal for sightings after her black Renault Clio was found parked off the B6265 earlier in the day.

The discovery of the body, while not yet formally identified, prompted authorities to inform Molly’s family. The police, who conducted extensive searches in the area with the support of RAF Mountain Rescue and the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, along with an HM Coastguard helicopter, have yet to release further details regarding the circumstances of the discovery.

Molly was last seen wearing pink leggings, a brown velvet thigh-length coat, and white boots. The formal identification of the body is pending, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police issued a statement, saying, “While formal identification has not yet taken place, Molly’s family have been informed about the death, and they are being supported by the police. We ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time as we prepare a report for the coroner.”

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room. Reference number 12240057708 should be quoted when providing details.

The discovery of the body marks a tragic turn in the search for Molly, leaving both her family and the community deeply saddened by the outcome.