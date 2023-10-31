Body Found in Search for Missing Woman Eloise Davis-Miller

A tragic discovery has been made in the search for Eloise Davis-Miller, a 28-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.Eloise Davis-Miller was last seen leaving her residence in Whiteley at 9 a.m. on Saturday. She was believed to be travelling in a red Hyundai Tucson. Concerned for her well-being, the police issued an appeal for information, indicating that she may have headed to either Gosport or Hedge End.Yesterday afternoon, authorities made a sombre find in connection with the search.A police spokesperson reported, “Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Eloise’s next of kin have been informed.”While the investigation is ongoing, the authorities have stated that the death is not being treated as suspicious. They are in the process of preparing a file for the coroner.This tragic development has left the community deeply saddened, and our thoughts go out to Eloise’s family and friends during this difficult time.*Please note : I sometimes send emails at daft times, because it suits my set up. That doesn’t mean I expect you to respond at daft times too, unless that also suits your arrangements. And it doesn’t mean I will always reply to an email you send me at daft times either! **Sent from my iPhone – sorry for any silly typos!*

