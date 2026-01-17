Body Found on Withernsea Beach Believed to Be Missing Teenager Grace Keeling

Tragedy on Withernsea beach as a body, believed to be that of missing 15-year-old Grace Keeling, was discovered on Thursday, 15 January 2026. Grace went missing after being swept into the sea on 2 January.

Police Confirm Recovery After Two-Week Search

Humberside Police confirmed the grim find after extensive searches. Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said:

“This was a deeply upsetting incident, and I cannot begin to understand the heartbreak felt by all the loved ones of those involved. “We have spoken with Grace’s family and updated them, and we are continuing to support them with specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time. Understandably, they have asked for their privacy, and we would ask that this is respected.”

Grace’s body was found at around 8:30am by police search advisers among the rocks. Due to dangerous tide times and conditions, it wasn’t possible to recover her safely until Saturday morning, with help from the Coastguard, Fire and Rescue service, and other specialists.

Community and Police Pay Tribute

Detective Superintendent Vickers added:

“I would like to reiterate my thanks to everyone who offered their assistance and support in the search for Grace, your help is as always very much appreciated. “Our thoughts and sincere sympathies will always remain with the families of Grace and Sarah Keeling, and Mark Ratcliffe following this utter tragedy.”

The investigation remains ongoing as formal identification is awaited, but police strongly believe the body is that of Grace Keeling.