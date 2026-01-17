Watch Live

MISSING TEEN Body Found on Withernsea Beach Believed to Be Missing Teenager Grace Keeling

  • Updated: 17:12
  • , 17 January 2026
Body Found on Withernsea Beach Believed to Be Missing Teenager Grace Keeling

Tragedy on Withernsea beach as a body, believed to be that of missing 15-year-old Grace Keeling, was discovered on Thursday, 15 January 2026. Grace went missing after being swept into the sea on 2 January.

Police Confirm Recovery After Two-Week Search

Humberside Police confirmed the grim find after extensive searches. Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said:

“This was a deeply upsetting incident, and I cannot begin to understand the heartbreak felt by all the loved ones of those involved.

“We have spoken with Grace’s family and updated them, and we are continuing to support them with specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time. Understandably, they have asked for their privacy, and we would ask that this is respected.”

Grace’s body was found at around 8:30am by police search advisers among the rocks. Due to dangerous tide times and conditions, it wasn’t possible to recover her safely until Saturday morning, with help from the Coastguard, Fire and Rescue service, and other specialists.

Community and Police Pay Tribute

Detective Superintendent Vickers added:

“I would like to reiterate my thanks to everyone who offered their assistance and support in the search for Grace, your help is as always very much appreciated.

“Our thoughts and sincere sympathies will always remain with the families of Grace and Sarah Keeling, and Mark Ratcliffe following this utter tragedy.”

The investigation remains ongoing as formal identification is awaited, but police strongly believe the body is that of Grace Keeling.

Recommended for you

Five Birmingham men locked up for over 65 years after shotgun attack in Darlaston
SHOTGUN ATTACK Five Birmingham men locked up for over 65 years after shotgun attack in Darlaston
Knife-wielding man who threatened to 'shoot up' café locked up for three years
SHOOT OUT THREAT Knife-wielding man who threatened to ‘shoot up’ café locked up for three years
Manchester Man Locked Up for Rape and Threats
HORRIFIC ATTACK Manchester Man Locked Up for Rape and Threats
Violent Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Horrific Scunthorpe Attack
NIGHT OF TERROR Violent Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Horrific Scunthorpe Attack

Must READ

Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
POLICE RENEW APPEAL Man Dies After Larkfield Crash – Police Launch Urgent Appeal
Brighton Sees Four Protests Keeping Sussex Police on Their Toes
BUSY TIMES Brighton Sees Four Protests Keeping Sussex Police on Their Toes
Asylum Seeker Snags £400-a-Month Handout While Living It Up in London
HANDOUTS Asylum Seeker Snags £400-a-Month Handout While Living It Up in London
Monster jailed for life after Tinder baby abuse horror
MET ON TINDER Monster jailed for life after Tinder baby abuse horror
Dewsbury Stabbing Shocker: Three Arrested After Bus Station Brawl
STREET BRAWL Dewsbury Stabbing Shocker: Three Arrested After Bus Station Brawl
Armed Police Swarm Redcar Road After Explosives Claim
POLICE UPDATE Armed Police Swarm Redcar Road After Explosives Claim
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
NURSEY OFFENDER Man Hit with 15 New Child Sex Offence Charges
Indonesia Plane Crash Kills All 11 Onboard
TRAGEDY IN THE SKIES Indonesia Plane Crash Kills All 11 Onboard
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Burglary at Chippenham Co-Op Store
FATAL CRASH Man Arrested After Fatal BMW Crash Near Trowbridge
Body Found on Withernsea Beach Believed to Be Missing Teenager Grace Keeling
MISSING TEEN Body Found on Withernsea Beach Believed to Be Missing Teenager Grace Keeling

More For You

Romanian Sex Trafficker Nabbed in Southampton
"BEEN ON THE RUN FOR YEARS" Romanian Sex Trafficker Nabbed in Southampton
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
FATAL CRASH Man Charged After Fatal Crash That Killed 71-Year-Old in Salisbury
Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale
SEX CHARGES Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale
Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
ASSISTED MAN ON THE RUN Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK

More From UK News in Pictures

Person Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing on Kilburn High Road
LIFE CHANGING Woman in Her 20s Falls from Scaffolding in Woolwich
Teen Oliver Vanishes in Reading
BRING HIM HOME Teen Oliver Vanishes in Reading
Worrying Disappearance: 14-Year-Old Priya Missing in Lewisham
FIND PRIYA Worrying Disappearance: 14-Year-Old Priya Missing in Lewisham
Child Rapist Could Walk Free After Nearly 20 Years Behind Bars
MAY WALK FREE Child Rapist Could Walk Free After Nearly 20 Years Behind Bars
Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
FLAG SNATCH Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
Former Thames Valley Police Call Handler Jailed After Admitting to Corruption
MONSTER JAILED Rape Monster Salam Karis Snared After Daring Escape
Fugitive people smugglers who abused migrants hauled back to Belgium
HAULED BACK Fugitive people smugglers who abused migrants hauled back to Belgium
Man Banned from Cambridgeshire Supermarkets After £1,000 Theft Spree
SERIAL LIFTER Man Banned from Cambridgeshire Supermarkets After £1,000 Theft Spree
Police Hunt Man Over Sexual Assault at Sloane Square Tube
SLOANE SQUARE SEX ATTACK Police Hunt Man Over Sexual Assault at Sloane Square Tube
Three thugs tried to snatch a £2,000 bike at a Peterborough BMX track – and now they’re behind bars
BMX BANDITS Three thugs tried to snatch a £2,000 bike at a Peterborough BMX track – and now they’re behind bars
Police Seek Man Over St Ann’s Sexual Assault
BROAD DAYLIGHT ATTACK Police Seek Man Over St Ann’s Sexual Assault
Man Jailed for Stalking and Brutal Assault on Ex in Swansea
SHOCKING ATTACK Man Jailed for Stalking and Brutal Assault on Ex in Swansea
Police hunt man over shocking sexual assault on teenage girl in Cadbury Heath
CAUGHT ON CCTV Police hunt man over shocking sexual assault on teenage girl in Cadbury Heath
Woman Sexually Assaulted in Newsagents After Night Out
JUSTICE SERVED Woman Sexually Assaulted in Newsagents After Night Out
Somali Migrant Nabbed at German Airport Over UK Rape Charges
MIGRANT CRISIS Somali Migrant Nabbed at German Airport Over UK Rape Charges
Sexual Predator Caught After Targeting Women at St Albans Hotel
HOTEL SEX ATTACKER Sexual Predator Caught After Targeting Women at St Albans Hotel

More From UKNIP

Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
CUT FREE Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
MAJOR ENQUIRY Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
FAMILY SPEAK OUT Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
SWIFT JUSTICE Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
error: Content is protected !!