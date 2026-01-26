Watch Live

DEVLOPING STORY Body of 64-Year-Old Man Found on Exmouth Beach

  • Updated: 16:03
  • , 26 January 2026

Emergency services pulled a man’s body from Exmouth Beach just before 3pm on Sunday, 25 January. The grim discovery came after reports of a possible body near the shore.

Police Confirm Recovery, ID Pending

Devon & Cornwall Police say the body of a man has been recovered. Formal identification is yet to happen, but the family of a 64-year-old local from Budleigh Salterton have been informed.

Community in Shock

  • The incident sparked an immediate emergency response
  • Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances
  • Support offered to the family and local community

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.

