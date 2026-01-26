Emergency services pulled a man’s body from Exmouth Beach just before 3pm on Sunday, 25 January. The grim discovery came after reports of a possible body near the shore.
Police Confirm Recovery, ID Pending
Devon & Cornwall Police say the body of a man has been recovered. Formal identification is yet to happen, but the family of a 64-year-old local from Budleigh Salterton have been informed.
Community in Shock
- The incident sparked an immediate emergency response
- Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances
- Support offered to the family and local community
Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.