Emergency services pulled a man’s body from Exmouth Beach just before 3pm on Sunday, 25 January. The grim discovery came after reports of a possible body near the shore.

Police Confirm Recovery, ID Pending

Devon & Cornwall Police say the body of a man has been recovered. Formal identification is yet to happen, but the family of a 64-year-old local from Budleigh Salterton have been informed.

Community in Shock

