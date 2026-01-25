Watch Live

FIRST PICTURE Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Pulled From Marina as Police Arrest Teen in Murder Probe

  • Updated: 20:25
  • , 25 January 2026

A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of missing Drew Perham, 24, was pulled from Millbay Marina in Plymouth, Devon.

Missing Man Found Dead at Plymouth Marina

Drew was last seen around 1am on Saturday after a night out in Plymouth. Police launched an urgent search when he failed to return home.

Tragically, officers and divers recovered Drew’s body from the water today. The scene around Millbay Marina remains cordoned off as inquiries continue.

Formal identification is yet to be confirmed, but Drew’s family have been informed. The 19-year-old suspect is currently in police custody.

Family Heartbroken Over ‘Cruelly Taken’ Son

“We have unfortunately received the most horrendous news,” Drew’s family said. “Our beautiful and wonderful Drew Perham has cruelly been taken from us. We appreciate all the support and messages, but right now we need the time to navigate this together.”

Police Plead for Witnesses

Detective Superintendent James Dowler urged the public to come forward with information.

“This investigation has been very fast paced. The community will be aware of the significant policing presence in the Millbay area, which will continue in the coming days.” “Formal identification has yet to take place, but all our thoughts are with Drew’s family and friends at this unbelievably difficult time.” “We ask people to avoid speculation. We are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances.” “Anyone with information, especially those in the Millbay area between 1am and 4am on Saturday January 24th, should contact the police.”

Devon and Cornwall Police continue their murder investigation and appeal to the public for any details that could help solve this tragic case.

Recommended for you

Sussex-Police-Stock-Image-Night-9
Burglars Target Ashford Homes – Police Issue Urgent Warning
download (4)
LEFT MAIMED Drink Driver Jailed After Shredding Footballer’s Leg in Mercedes Crash
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
HUGE DELAYS EXPECTED Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns
Screenshot 2026-01-23 at 13.37.40
LONDON SHOOTING Four Jailed Over East London Shooting That Left Man Paralysed

Must READ

GROOMED TEENS Teen Trafficker Jailed Over Drug-Fuelled Exploitation
FIRST PICTURE Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Pulled From Marina as Police Arrest Teen in Murder Probe
BRING HIM HOME Hunt On for Missing Canterbury Man
SMASH AND GRAB Two Men Charged Over Brazen Westminster Ram Raid
WHIRLWIND WEDDING Katie Price Ties the Knot for Fourth Time After Week-Long Romance with Lee Andrews
SEX ATTACK CHARGE Taxi Driver Charged with Sexual Assault in Middlesbrough
FINGER LOSS Homeland Security Officer Loses Finger After Minneapolis Riot Bite-Off
ONE DEAD Tragedy Strikes at Helen’s Bay: Woman in 60s Dies After Sea Rescue
LIFE CHANGING Essex Man Jailed Over Brutal Shooting That Changed Victims’ Lives
CHILLING CALL FOR HELP British Mum-of-Three Stabbed to Death by Ex in Spanish Horror

More For You

JAIL LOOMS Just Stop Oil Duo Guilty for M25 Gantry Stunt – Jail Looms
ROBBED OF JUSTIC£ Man Given Hospital Order After Brutally Killing Grandma at Edgware Bus Stop
BEWARE Air Canada Struggles Amid Snowstorm Chaos: Leads World in Flight Cancellations
GROTESQUE CRIMES Man Admits 48 Shocking Sexual Offences Against Ex-Wife

More From UK News in Pictures

MURDER PROBE Man Found Dead in Plymouth After Night Out
PC SEX PEST Met Police Officer Sacked for Gross Sexual Harassment of Female Colleagues
HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Man in 80s Critical After Hit-and-Run E-Scooter Crash in Ealing
ON THE RUN Fugitive Rapist Sentenced in Absence After Court No-Show
POLISH NATIONALS Leeds Court Sends Human Traffickers Down for 27 Years
MIGRANT CRISIS Three Arrested After Chaos at Crowborough Training Camp
COLD CASE Police Relaunch Cold Case Probe into Nightclubber Melanie Hall’s Murder, Hope AI Will Snare Killer

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Texas Locked Down for Up to FIVE DAYS as Monster ‘Ice Zone’ Smashes Across America
BATTERY BLAZE Massive Battery Blaze Hits East London Data Centre
DRAMATIC RESCUE Two Men Rescued From Rising Tides in Dramatic Thames Estuary Rescue

BREAKING

CHAOS HITS US AND CANADA “Deadly” Storm Grounds Nearly 10,000 US Flights
Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Deadly Snow Bomb Set to Slam Southern US: Chaos, Power Cuts & Killer Ice
RAPE PROBE Police Release CCTV Images in Sheffield Rape Inquiry
KNIFE ATTACK Man Locked Up for Brutal Knife Attack on Schoolboy
POLICE PROBE Police Hunt Man Over Shocking St Pancras Sexual Assault

More From UKNIP

BRUTAL ATTACK Brothers Jailed After Brutal Attack on Grandfather
DRUGS DISPUTE Sheffield Gang Jailed Over Brutal Drug Dispute Murder
BAD SPICE Chaos at HMP Rochester: Multiple Ambulances Rush After Prisoners Fall Ill after taking Spice
Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Over ‘Suspect Package’ in Half-Term Travel Chao
UPGRADING Heathrow Ditches Laptop and Liquid Bin Rules After Security Upgrade
error: Content is protected !!