A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of missing Drew Perham, 24, was pulled from Millbay Marina in Plymouth, Devon.

Missing Man Found Dead at Plymouth Marina

Drew was last seen around 1am on Saturday after a night out in Plymouth. Police launched an urgent search when he failed to return home.

Tragically, officers and divers recovered Drew’s body from the water today. The scene around Millbay Marina remains cordoned off as inquiries continue.

Formal identification is yet to be confirmed, but Drew’s family have been informed. The 19-year-old suspect is currently in police custody.

Family Heartbroken Over ‘Cruelly Taken’ Son

“We have unfortunately received the most horrendous news,” Drew’s family said. “Our beautiful and wonderful Drew Perham has cruelly been taken from us. We appreciate all the support and messages, but right now we need the time to navigate this together.”

Police Plead for Witnesses

Detective Superintendent James Dowler urged the public to come forward with information.

“This investigation has been very fast paced. The community will be aware of the significant policing presence in the Millbay area, which will continue in the coming days.” “Formal identification has yet to take place, but all our thoughts are with Drew’s family and friends at this unbelievably difficult time.” “We ask people to avoid speculation. We are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances.” “Anyone with information, especially those in the Millbay area between 1am and 4am on Saturday January 24th, should contact the police.”

Devon and Cornwall Police continue their murder investigation and appeal to the public for any details that could help solve this tragic case.