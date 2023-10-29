Body Recovered from River in Search for Missing 82-Year-Old

In a tragic turn of events, the search for 82-year-old Eric Legge, who had gone missing from Ongar near Epping on Saturday, has come to a sorrowful end. Authorities launched a search and appealed to the public for assistance in locating Mr. Legge, who was reportedly last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, beige trousers, and dark trainers.

Regrettably, on the morning of October 29, Essex Police confirmed that their search efforts had been suspended following the discovery of a body in the nearby River Roding. The identity of the deceased individual has not yet been officially confirmed as Mr. Eric Legge. However, authorities have initiated the process of notifying and supporting the man’s family.

It’s important to note that the man’s passing is not regarded as suspicious, and preparations are being made for a formal coroner’s investigation. Essex Police expressed their gratitude for the assistance received during the search operation and the public’s cooperation in the matter.