Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site

Police have sealed off a section of Martin Street, Plymouth, after a suspicious item was spotted at a construction site. Officers are on the scene, investigating a potential bomb threat.

100 Metre Cordon and Road Closures in Place

A 100-metre safety cordon has been established, with nearby roads closed to keep the public clear of danger. Authorities urge everyone to steer clear of the area as experts work to identify and neutralise the device.

Public Advised to Avoid the Area

“Please avoid Martin Street while the suspected ordnance is examined and made safe,” officials said. The situation remains ongoing, with further updates expected as the investigation unfolds.