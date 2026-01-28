A 63-year-old man has been found guilty of causing a huge explosion that shattered a ULEZ camera in south-east London. The blast, sparked by a homemade bomb, damaged nearby cars, homes, and even a child’s bedroom — all because he opposed the ULEZ scheme.

Homemade Bomb Wrecks ULEZ Camera and Surroundings

Kevin Rees, from Sidcup, planted a metal cylinder packed with explosive powder under the newly installed ULEZ camera on 6 December 2023. The explosion was so powerful that it sent shrapnel over 100 metres, smashed car tyres, blew out windows, and damaged walls and garden sheds.

Detective Superintendent James Derham, head of local policing in Bexley, warned, “It was miraculous that nobody was killed or seriously injured. Rees showed complete disregard for public safety just because he was unhappy with the ULEZ scheme.”

Forensics and Social Media Give Game Away

Forensic analysis found ‘black powder’ in the explosive device.

Police found chemical powders and homemade stun guns at Rees’s home.

Social media posts showed Rees encouraging damage to ULEZ cameras.

He photographed the camera installation and deleted images after the blast.

Rees was arrested on 18 December following a detailed Counter Terrorism Policing London investigation. He also faces three counts of possessing prohibited weapons.

Community Thanks and Strong Warnings

Detective Superintendent Derham praised the police team and community for their support. He added, “This incident should send a strong message about the dangers of homemade explosives and the severe consequences of such reckless acts.”

Rees will be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court in the coming weeks. Damage like this is not just vandalism — it’s a dangerous crime that puts lives at risk.