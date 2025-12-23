Bomb Scare Sparks Police Hunt in Derry

Emergency services have launched a full investigation after reports of a suspicious device left near Tullymore Road in Currynierin, Derry Londonderry.

Police Sweep Area, Set Up Cordon

So far, officers have found no sign of anything dangerous. But searches are ongoing. To keep locals safe, cordons are in place around Elm Close and Ridgeway Drive.

Tension Rises as Enquiries Continue

The community remains on edge as police comb the neighbourhood. Authorities urge residents to stay clear of the cordoned zones while investigations proceed.