TRAVEL CHAOS ‘Bomb’ Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport

  • Updated: 20:11
  • , 26 December 2025
Terminal One Shut Down Amid Police Bomb Disposal Operation

San Francisco International Airport was thrown into chaos on Boxing Day after a suspicious package sparked a bomb scare. More than 200 flights were delayed as police scrambled a bomb disposal unit and sealed off Terminal One.

Officers from the San Francisco Police Department rushed to the scene at around 8.15 a.m. local time following reports about the package.

The airport issued a warning on social media, urging travellers to avoid the departures level of the domestic terminals.

Terminal 1 Departures Level lobby is closed due to police activity. Please avoid the departures level of the domestic terminals.

Massive Flight Delays as Police Swoop

The emergency response caused severe disruption, impacting hundreds of passengers attempting to travel on Boxing Day, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Authorities have not yet revealed details about the package or the outcome of the bomb disposal action.

 

