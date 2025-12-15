Watch Live

Bondi Beach Horror: Father and Son Gunmen Killed, Death Toll Hits 16

  • Updated: 04:09
  • , 15 December 2025
Father and Son Open Fire at Hanukkah Festival

Police have confirmed the two gunmen behind the brutal Bondi Beach massacre were a father and son. Naveed Akram, 24, and his 50-year-old father unleashed terror on families celebrating Hanukkah at Sydney’s iconic beach.

The duo fired around 50 bullets from a pedestrian footbridge, targeting innocent civilians. Chilling drone footage shows one attacker firing wildly before being shot dead by elite police marksmen. His father continued shooting, reloading as he ducked behind cover, before finally surrendering.

Death Toll Rises to 16 – Victims Range From 10 to 87 Years Old

The horrific rampage left 16 dead, including a 10-year-old child and victims up to 87. More than 40 others were injured, some seriously, with children rushed to Sydney Children’s Hospital.

Among the dead is British-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a beloved father of five, who was celebrating the festival with his family. Eyewitnesses recounted acts of heroism amid the chaos, including Alex Kleytman, who died shielding his wife of 50 years.

Police Response Under Fire as Questions Mount

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese slammed the attack as a hateful act of terrorism, promising tough action to stamp out terror threats in Australia. “There is no place for this hate in our nation,” he declared, calling for national unity.

Yet scrutiny now turns to police and security agencies. ASIO revealed one gunman was on their radar — but not considered a current threat. “We need to investigate what happened,” admitted ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess.

 

 

Emotional Scenes and Tributes at Bondi

Powerful images show police swarming the scene as the surviving gunman is arrested. Grieving locals have laid flowers at Bondi Pavilion, while national leaders pay tribute to the victims.

Sydney is left reeling from one of its darkest nights. This attack on Bondi’s Hanukkah festival has shocked Australia and the world as communities unite to mourn and defy hatred.

