Bone-Chilling Blast to Blanket Large UK Swathe from January 3

UK Faces Massive 510-Mile Snowstorm with Temperatures Dropping to -9C

Huge Blizzard Set to Blanket Scotland and England

A colossal 510-mile snow blizzard is on the horizon, ready to smother large swathes of the UK — from Wick in Scotland all the way down to East Yorkshire. Thick snow and plummeting temperatures will turn much of the country into a winter wonderland, with some areas braced for bone-chilling lows of -9C.

Newcastle and Ipswich won’t escape unscathed either, expecting a light dusting of snow alongside frosty temperatures that could dip as low as -6C. Forecasters warn the freeze will sweep in from the night of January 3, bringing severe cold air across the nation.

Scotland Takes the Brunt of the Freeze

The deepest freeze will hit Perth and Kinross hardest, as temperatures drop to a bitter -9C. Weather maps are awash with icy blues, signalling sub-zero chills set to engulf much of the UK.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast for January 3-17 reveals:

“High pressure will probably be close to the UK at the start of this period, perhaps most likely centred to the west, and whilst this may allow relatively settled and dry conditions with a risk of frost and fog initially, there will be the chance of some occasional wet weather at times, perhaps more especially in the north and east.” “Given some relatively cold air close to the UK, this may bring the chance of some wintry hazards in places. Towards mid-month, there is the potential for rather more changeable conditions to develop more widely, although confidence in this aspect of the forecast is currently low.”

South West Cornwall Warned: Big Freeze Heading Your Way

The icy blast won’t just stay up north. Even Cornwall in the South West — usually milder — is set to shiver under this wintery assault. Residents across England and Scotland should brace for a hefty January snowfall, putting an end to recent mild spells.

Counties Under the Microscope: Who’s Most at Risk?

Highland

Moray

Aberdeenshire

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Dundee City

Fife

Clackmannanshire

Edinburgh

West Lothian

Midlothian

North Lanarkshire

Scottish Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Dunbartonshire

Northumberland

Cumbria

Durham

North Yorkshire

East Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

Lancashire

Lincolnshire

Norfolk

Suffolk

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

Cornwall

Brits from all corners of the UK need to gear up for a freezing start to 2024. This winter blast means thermals, woolly hats, and plenty of hot chocolate. Stock up, stay warm, and prepare for snow-packed weeks ahead!