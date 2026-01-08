Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures

Watch Live

  Updated: 17:03
Border Force has dealt a massive blow to international wildlife traffickers, seizing over 250 endangered animals and illegal items in just one month. The haul marks a jaw-dropping 73% jump in seizures compared to last year.

Shocking Finds: Snakes, Spiders, and Cramped Birds

  • Officers caught live rainbow boa constrictors hidden under blankets in a Dover car. The driver had no licence and bought the reptiles at a German show.
  • More than 100 endangered birds — including scarlet ibis, green-cheeked conures, and lovebirds — were jammed into a filthy vehicle. Some died en route, while others faced cruel, disease-ridden conditions.
  • Spider smuggling is booming: a car packed with 2,000 live tarantulas valued at £70,000 was stopped. Over 300 were protected species transported without licences. Each tarantula can sell for £50 to £500 depending on species.

Exotic Contraband From Around the World

Border Force also seized bizarre banned items like an elephant hair ring from the US, king cobra balm from Thailand, and a blacktip shark jaw from Australia.

Wildlife crime is a staggering £17 billion global racket, ranking as the fourth biggest organised crime after guns, drugs, and human trafficking.

Ministers Promise Crackdown on Wildlife Crime

Migration and Citizenship Minister Mike Tapp MP said: “Wildlife smuggling is serious organised crime. It fuels corruption, drives species to extinction, and threatens our border security. I congratulate Border Force on this year’s top operation, cutting off a major gang funding source. We won’t stop until we smash this business. Anyone trying to sneak illegal wildlife products by air, sea, or post will be caught and prosecuted.”

DEFRA Minister Mary Creagh added: “The illegal wildlife trade is vile and destroys the natural world. By fighting wildlife crime, we’re sending a clear message to gangs: the government will spare no effort to bring you to justice.”

‘Operation Thunder’ Shuts Down Smugglers Nationwide

The recent spate of seizures, between 13 September and 15 October, was part of the global Operation Thunder — a fierce blitz by Interpol and the World Customs Organization cracking down on wildlife traffickers. Police teams nationwide caught everything from shark and crocodile meat to ivory carvings and tiger claw bottle openers without licences.

Border Force’s expert CITES team at Heathrow is a world leader in hunting illegal wildlife trade. Using intelligence shared worldwide, they’re working harder than ever to shut down this ruthless trade.

Seized animals get rehomed or used for vital research where possible. The UK government’s ‘Plan for Change’ pledges tougher border security and aims to starve organised crime gangs of wildlife profits.

Suspect wildlife smuggling? Report it immediately at the official UK report smuggling service.

