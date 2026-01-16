Watch Live

Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks

A Bournemouth woman has been handed a life sentence for murder and attempted murder after using her car as a weapon in two shocking, deliberate crashes.

Life Behind Bars for Zoe Treadwell

Zoe Treadwell, 36, from Bournemouth, was jailed for life with a minimum of 35 years after a jury found her guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Joey Johnstone. The deadly hit happened in South Kinson Drive during the early hours of 9 April 2025 when Treadwell chased and struck Joey with her Range Rover.

She was also convicted of attempting to murder a second man and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a third in a separate, similarly brutal collision on 1 May 2025 in Kinson Road.

Partner in Crime Also Locked Up

Jonjay Harrison, 25, also from Bournemouth, was sentenced to 32 years after being found guilty of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm linked to the May crash.

Police Tie Two Deadly Crashes Together

Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) led a painstaking probe, scouring CCTV, ring doorbell footage, witness testimonies, DNA evidence, and even vehicle speed analysis. Their work connected the two violent incidents.

The trial, which combined both cases, began at Winchester Crown Court on 27 October 2025. Both Treadwell and Harrison were convicted and sentenced on 15 January 2026.

“The violent and senseless actions of Zoe Treadwell and Jonjay Harrison resulted in the tragic death of Joey Johnstone, serious injuries to a second man, and devastating, life-altering injuries for a third man,” said Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins.

“Both collisions involved young men being pursued on electric motorbikes around residential streets in Bournemouth, sparked by a dispute between two groups of associates.

“We gathered strong evidence that Treadwell intended to kill Mr Johnstone and then conspired with Harrison for the second attack. We welcome the fact they are now behind bars facing justice for their despicable crimes.”

“Our thoughts remain with Joey Johnstone’s partner, children, and family.”

