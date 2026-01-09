Watch Live

Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street

  Updated: 00:23
  9 January 2026
Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street

 

Machete Madness on Boxing Day

A 30-year-old man has been slammed with a 12-month jail sentence after flashing a machete in broad daylight on Boxing Day in Peterborough. Ajmel Saqikhel, who has no fixed address, was caught brandishing the deadly weapon on Northfield Road, New England, at about 6pm on Friday, 26 December 2025.

Swift Police Action Following Public Tip-Off

Members of the public quickly alerted police, who rushed to the scene. Officers arrested Saqikhel and seized the large blade nearby. At Peterborough MagistratesCourt on Monday, 29 December, the man admitted carrying a bladed article in public and was locked up for a year.

PC Mia Wenham said: “This sentence shows how seriously the courts take knife crime. We’re working hard to fight this issue, and I’d like to thank the member of the public who reported Saqikhel’s actions.”

Knife Crime on the Rise

Knife crime remains a serious problem across the UK. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal a 4% rise in police-recorded offences involving knives or sharp instruments, reaching 50,510 cases in the year ending March 2025.

Is a one-year jail term tough enough to deter others from parading deadly weapons in public? Share your thoughts.

