Boy, 15, Arrested After Two Teens Stabbed in Darnall, Sheffield

Sheffield – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of two teenagers in Darnall, Sheffield. The incident occurred yesterday evening (August 26), prompting a significant police response.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Ribston Mews at 7:25 p.m. after receiving a 999 call reporting the stabbings. Around 10 police vehicles were seen at the junction of Staniforth Road and Ribston Road, where officers quickly established a cordon around the scene.

A video circulating online shows the large police presence, with blue lights flashing as officers secured the area.

The two victims, aged 15 and 16, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after sustaining suspected stab wounds. Authorities have confirmed that their condition is stable, though the attack has raised concerns in the local community.

The 15-year-old boy who was arrested remains in police custody as investigations continue.

A police spokesperson stated that a scene remains in place today as detectives conduct their enquiries. Sheffield Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach reassured residents, saying: “We would like to reassure our communities that we are treating this as an isolated incident and we are working at pace to identify those involved and ascertain the circumstances.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Those with details that could assist the investigation are asked to contact South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 756 of August 26, 2024.