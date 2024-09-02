Boy Hospitalised After Being Hit by Car in Dartford

A young boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Dartford. The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 27, on Princes Road, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Kent Police were called to the scene following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian. The boy, whose age has not been disclosed, was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the accident. The extent of his injuries has not been made public, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Kent Police provided a statement on the incident: “Kent Police received a report on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, that a collision had occurred at Princes Road, Dartford earlier that day. It was reported that a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car. The pedestrian was treated at a local hospital for injuries.”

The circumstances leading up to the collision are currently under investigation, and no further details have been released at this time. Authorities have not confirmed whether any charges will be filed against the driver involved.

Residents in the area have expressed concern about road safety, particularly in areas with heavy traffic. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance for both drivers and pedestrians.