Brace for 65mph Winds as Met Office Drops Christmas Day Weather Warning

Hold onto your hats! The Met Office has issued a serious weather warning for Christmas Day with winds gusting up to 65mph set to batter parts of the UK. Alongside the blustery blasts comes a cold health alert, warning vulnerable folk to take extra care as temperatures plunge. Snow? Not so much – but soggy floods are a major concern.

Howling Winds and Disruption Warning

The Met Office’s yellow wind warning kicks in from 4am to midnight on December 25, mainly targeting the western UK coasts — from southwest England to most of Wales.

The forecaster warns of “strong and gusty east to northeasterly winds” that could cause travel chaos and widespread power outages.

 

Cold Health Alert: Vulnerable Must Stay Safe

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow cold health alert from 6pm Christmas Eve until noon on December 27.

“Low temperatures are expected to impact health and social care services, especially in southwest England,” the agency said. “There will be increased healthcare demand and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people.”

Temperatures could dip to -6C in rural Scotland and -4C in parts of Wales, with frost and freezing conditions expected overnight from Christmas Day into Boxing Day.

 

Flood Alerts and No Sign of Snow

Forget a white Christmas — it’s highly unlikely this year, said Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon.

“We’ve got a very dry outlook over the next few days with only a slight chance of rain clipping the southwest.”

Flooding, however, is a very real threat. The Environment Agency has issued 37 flood alerts and 3 warnings across England today.

Travel Chaos Ahead: RAC Warns of Peak Traffic

With 4.2 million Brits expected to hit the roads on Christmas Eve, the RAC urges drivers to plan ahead.

“Traffic jams likely on major routes like the M25 and M5 between 1pm and 7pm,” an RAC spokesperson said. “If you can, travel before this peak to avoid the jams.”

Met Office Christmas Day Forecast

Despite the wind and chill, Christmas Day will remain mostly dry with sunny spells breaking through, especially in southern England and Wales.

“There will be a bright start in the south, cloudier further north but some sunny spells developing. Strong easterly winds could make it feel colder,” said Oli Claydon.

Max temps will hover around 7C in northeast England and 6C in the south. So, wrap up warm, watch for floods, and drive safe this Christmas!

