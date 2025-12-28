Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash

A daring police pursuit through Bradford ended in a nasty crash early Sunday morning. A BMW M3 failed to stop for officers, triggering a high-stakes chase that left two people seriously injured.

Chase and Crash on Kings Road

At 5.28am, police on Canal Road ordered the BMW to pull over. The driver ignored the command, prompting officers to give chase. The pursuit led to Kings Road, where the getaway soon went wrong. The BMW smashed into two parked cars almost immediately, bringing the chase to a sudden halt.

Serious Injuries and Road Closure

Both the driver and a female passenger were rushed to hospital. Police confirmed their injuries are serious but not life-threatening. Meanwhile, Kings Road and nearby Swain House Road remain cordoned off as emergency teams work.

Officers urge locals to steer clear of the area for the next few hours while investigations and recovery efforts continue.

“A scene is in place covering both sides of Kings Road and Swain House Road,” police said. “This is likely to remain in place for a few more hours today.”

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story in #Bradford.