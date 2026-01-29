Watch Live

LOCKED UP Bradford Gunman Locked Up for Over Eight Years After Street Shooting

  • Updated: 03:32
  • , 30 January 2026

 

Gunfire Erupts on Oak Lane

A brutal shooting on Oak Lane, Bradford, last April has ended with a man behind bars. Mohammed Kamal, 25, of Girlington Road, opened fire following a heated street row on 19 April.

Victim Left with Life-Changing Injuries

The shooting left a 22-year-old man with severe, life-altering wounds. Kamal was admitted to section 18, wounding and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Eight Years and Two Months Sentence

Today, 28 January, Bradford Crown Court handed Kamal an eight-year, two-month jail term. Justice was served for a violent act that shook the community.

Recommended for you

BREAKING

WhatsApp Image 2026-01-29 at 11.27.25 (25)
FIRST PICTURES Jeweller’s Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd’s Bush Burglary
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 18.09.26
TRACK FIRE Smoke Fills Folkestone Sky After Train Hits Bicycle on Tracks
G_1qAlpXgAI5z9N
DISGRACED DOCTOR Nearly 100 Kids Harmed by Disgraced GOSH Surgeon
G_2vdQGWwAA6Ziq
JAILED FOR LIFE Brutal Hit-and-Run on East Ham Street

Must READ

TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton
CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car

More For You

TEEN GIRL Tragedy at Roedean: 15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead at Elite Brighton School

BREAKING

ARMED RAID Jewellery Store Robbed on Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush
FIRE CHOAS Fifth Suspect Nabbed in NW5 Arson Spree
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy in Mitcham: Man Dies Despite Ambulance Efforts

More From UK News in Pictures

FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover
COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford
WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murdering Partner’s Baby Son
STREET SHOOTING Gunman Locked Up After Bradford Street Shooting
LOCKED UP Bradford Gunman Locked Up for Over Eight Years After Street Shooting

More From UKNIP

OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Deputy Opens Fire at Northline Transit Centre Knife-Wielding Suspect
SICK ATTACK Barber Jailed for 10 Years After Sick Rape Spree and Sharing Victims’ Footage Online
NEW VICTIMS Monster Paedophile Carson Grimes Jailed for Life Again After New Victims Speak Out
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MULTIPLE CHARGES Harlow Man Charged with Shocking Threats and Assault
error: Content is protected !!