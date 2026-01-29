Gunfire Erupts on Oak Lane

A brutal shooting on Oak Lane, Bradford, last April has ended with a man behind bars. Mohammed Kamal, 25, of Girlington Road, opened fire following a heated street row on 19 April.

Victim Left with Life-Changing Injuries

The shooting left a 22-year-old man with severe, life-altering wounds. Kamal was admitted to section 18, wounding and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Eight Years and Two Months Sentence

Today, 28 January, Bradford Crown Court handed Kamal an eight-year, two-month jail term. Justice was served for a violent act that shook the community.