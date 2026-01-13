Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes

A Bradford man has been handed an 11-year jail sentence after being found guilty of multiple child sex offences following a complex police probe.

Police Investigation Uncovered Shocking Crimes

West Yorkshire Police revealed that the Bradford District Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team launched an investigation into David Masters after a report in 2024 raised concerns about a missing 16-year-old girl.

The investigation, involving several victims, led to Masters being charged with a string of offences, including:

Sexual activity with a child

Arranging and facilitating sexual exploitation of children

Causing or inciting sexual exploitation of children

Previously admitted counts of making and distributing indecent child images

Life Sentence and Orders to Keep Victims Safe

Masters, 46, from Brookroyd Lane, Birstall, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on 12 January. Along with 11 years behind bars, he must sign the sex offenders’ register for life and is slapped with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and restraining orders to protect his victims.

Victims Speak Out About Lasting Impact

One victim, 15 at the time of the offences, said: “It feels like the colour has gone from my life and everything has gone grey. I don’t think about my future now. I feel directionless and like I don’t know where I’m going or what I can do.”

Another victim, aged 17 when abused, shared: “It feels like my life has become a trap I can’t get out of. I’m trying to rebuild my life after what he did, but sometimes it feels like I will never get back to normal, and I can never be the person I always wanted to be.”

Police Vow to Keep Children Safe

PC Helena Stroud from Bradford’s Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team said: