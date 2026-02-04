Officers have hailed the courage of a woman attacked and falsely imprisoned in Saffron Walden. Her assailant has now been locked up for over six years.

Horrific Attack in Saffron Walden

The victim was staying in Saffron Walden on the night of 31 March 2023 with Danny Chandler, 47, from Whittlesey Road. Chandler launched a savage assault, leaving her battered with wounds to her head, face, stomach, and leg.

Attempted SOS Call Cut Short

When the woman tried to use her phone’s SOS feature to call for help, Chandler snatched it away. She attempted to flee, but he dragged her back and attacked her again. The SOS call was interrupted, but it briefly connected with emergency services.

Thanks to the partial call, police quickly traced Chandler to the hotel and arrested him. He has been in custody ever since.

Justice Delivered at Chelmsford Crown Court

Chandler pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and possession of a Class A drug. A jury later found him guilty of false imprisonment on 5 September 2025.

On 29 January 2026, he was sentenced to an extended prison term of six years and six months, plus three years on licence. He was also ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

Police praised the victim’s bravery in helping bring Chandler to justice.