Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day

A Brazilian asylum seeker caused chaos at MI5 headquarters in London after planting what turned out to be a fake bomb. Julian Valente Pereira, 32, left a suspicious stick of dynamite outside Thames House on New Year’s Day, triggering a major security lockdown.

Fake Bomb and Disturbing Documents Found Outside Thames House

Pereira, from Uxbridge Road, placed a brown cylindrical object with a string attached outside the MI5 building on Millbank on January 1, 2026. He then tried to wedge a 30-page dossier against a door marked ‘HMCTS’. The first page outlined disturbing “psychological torture” methods.

Security Lockdown and Court Appearance

The fake bomb caused a massive security response, including road closures in central London. Pereira was also carrying a lighter when caught. Prosecutor Nia King revealed Pereira admitted to holding “grievances with the Home Office” and said he “hates them completely.”

“The defendant was seen throwing a cylindrical brown object with a string attached and had a lighter,” said Ms King. “He then forced approximately 30 pages of documents against the door marked ‘HMCTS’, with the first page detailing methods of psychological torture.”

Denied Charges and Remanded in Custody

Pereira appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court wearing a Knights Templar hoodie with mock-armour sleeves. He is charged with committing a bomb hoax by placing an article likely to cause fear of explosion or ignition. He denies the charge.

District Judge Tan Ikram remanded him in custody ahead of his trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court on February 19, 2026.