 BREAKING: Fire Erupts on Ferris Wheel at Highfield Festival in Leipzig, Germany

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Russia

Multiple Injuries Following Ferris Wheel Fire at Highfield Festival in Leipzig

BREAKING: Fire Erupts on Ferris Wheel at Highfield Festival in Leipzig, Germany

Three Teenagers Hospitalised After Triple Stabbing in Peterborough

Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Teenage Girl from Maidstone

Home Breaking BREAKING: Fire Erupts on Ferris Wheel at Highfield Festival in Leipzig, Germany

BREAKING: Fire Erupts on Ferris Wheel at Highfield Festival in Leipzig, Germany

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Breaking: Fire Erupts On Ferris Wheel At Highfield Festival In Leipzig, Germany

Chaos and panic erupted at the Highfield Festival in Leipzig after a fire broke out on a Ferris wheel, sending festival-goers into shock on Saturday evening. The popular music festival, which draws thousands of attendees each year, was rocked by the sudden blaze as flames and smoke engulfed the iconic ride.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and initial reports indicate that swift action was taken to evacuate those on the ride and in the surrounding area. While the extent of injuries remains unclear, eyewitnesses have described a scene of panic as people fled the area while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and authorities are expected to launch a full investigation. Festival organizers have yet to release an official statement, but there are concerns about how this will impact the continuation of the festival.

Local police and fire services have cordoned off the area, and several performances were temporarily halted as a precautionary measure. Witnesses reported hearing loud alarms and seeing thick plumes of smoke rising from the Ferris wheel before emergency services arrived on the scene.

The Highfield Festival, known for its lively atmosphere and popular music acts, has been a major event in Leipzig for years. However, this unexpected incident has cast a shadow over the festivities.

More information is expected to emerge as authorities assess the situation and ensure the safety of all festival-goers.

Post Views: 54

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Major Incident Declared in Cumbria Amid Heavy Snowfall and Severe Weather Warnings
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) is effective, efficient and looks after its people a report has revealed
An investigation has been launched into the death of a woman whose body was found in Kidbrooke
Cowes Lifeboat called to motorboat with no fuel
A Kent Police officer who bravely climbed under a lorry to drag an injured motorcyclist to safety has been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards
Fire at Derelict Building in Sheerness Treated as Suspicious
French Police Injured in Violent Clashes with Migrants on Dunkirk Beach
Breaking

Forger Who Made False Identity Documents for Crime Gangs Jailed

Moving wall art tributes for ‘keen’ gymnast, 9, killed in South East London bus crash
Two people have been charged with terrorism offences following a proactive investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command
French Military Police Halt Small Boat Crossing Attempt as Migrant Operations Intensify
A man from Swindon has been found guilty of non-recent sexual assaults on children
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury
Officers are seeking help to find a child missing from Tunbridge Wells
Breaking

A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating a spate of thefts from a Sevenoaks store

Met investigation results in woman being jailed for firearms offences
Captain Lays Down Ground Rules to Rowdy Passengers on TUI Flight from Glasgow to Tenerife
Frontline Officers Achieve Major Success in Stemming Migrant Crossings to the UK
Photojournalist Threatened by Migrants While Documenting Channel Crossings
French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Square Stabbing Incident
Maria Duma was last seen near a bus stop at Bluewater shopping centre on Sunday
French Police in Tense Standoff with Migrant Boats in the English Channel
Breaking

A suspect has appeared in court charged with carrying out a serious assault in Folkestone

Breaking

Three Men Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Brutal Murder of Emmanuel Nyabako in Leeds

Royal Couple and Celebrities Unite to Congratulate Team GB on Olympic Success
Missing Boy Found on Dymchurch Beach After Community-Wide Search
Teenager Taken to Hospital After Incident in Manor Road, Hither Green
Major Search Launched for Missing 5-Year-Old Boy in Kent
WATCH: Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Man Climbs Landmark Ahead of Olympics Closing Ceremony
Tragedy in the Channel: Two Children Among Those Who Died in Migrant Boat Incident Off Calais
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Eight people have been convicted for their involvement in the murder of Levi Kent in Gosport
Couple Jailed for Raping and Sexually Abusing 18-Year-Old Woman
Shooting in Sheffield Leaves Six Injured, Including Five Children Aged Seven to 15
Bus Collides with Car and Crashes into Scaffolding on Jeffery Street Gillingham
Former Indian Restaurant Owner Disqualified as Director for 12 Years Over Covid Support Fraud
Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
Breaking

Boy Dies After Being Pulled from Canal in Wolverhampton

Breaking

French Police Deploy Hundreds to Northern Beaches to Halt Migrant Crossings

Breaking

Officers are seeking help to locate a 12-year-old child reported missing from Sittingbourne

Breaking

DVSA Issues New Guidance to Protect Learner Drivers from Unofficial Test Booking Websites

RECOMMENDED

Tragic Migrant Boat Incident Off Calais Coast: Two Dead, 53 Rescued in Large-Scale Operation
The Olympic Games Paris 2024 draw to a close after an emotional Closing Ceremony
Over 900 Rioters Arrested in Nationwide Police Swoops: Prosecutors Warn of Harsher Sentences for Street Violence
“Air Horse One”: The Plane That Transports Olympic Equestrian Horses
British Airways Flight BA2681 Diverts to Bordeaux Due to Disruptive Passenger
Armed Police Use Spike Trap to Stop Car on Wandsworth Bridge
Breaking

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving a double decker bus near Birchington

Breaking

Two men have been charged with the murder of Abdul Jalloh in Tower Hamlets as detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

Breaking

New Blood Test May Predict Chronic Lung Disease in Preterm Babies

Breaking

Two Off-Road Bikes Seized by Police in Gravesend Following Dangerous Driving Reports

Breaking

Police Car Collides with Motorist in South London, Leading to Road Closure

Breaking

Third Suspect Detained in Connection with Foiled Attack on Taylor Swift Concerts in Vienna

Breaking

Labour Councillor Charged After Calling for Violence Against Far-Right Protesters

Breaking

Thousands of officers will be on duty this weekend as the Met continues to support and reassure communities

Breaking

Armchair Thug’ Jailed for Stirring Up Racial Hatred During Riots

Breaking

Avoid the Area: Emergency Crews Respond to Bus Collision Near Birchington

Breaking

Rioters Involved in Leeds Street Fight Jailed

Breaking

Two men have been arrested following the launch of a murder investigation in Tower Hamlets

Breaking

Hampshire Police Commissioner Faces Calls to Resign After Controversial Remarks on Riots

Breaking

Labour Suspends Councillor After Alleged Call to “Cut Throats” of Far-Right Protesters

Breaking

Boy Dies After Being Pulled from Canal in Wolverhampton

Breaking

French Police Deploy Hundreds to Northern Beaches to Halt Migrant Crossings

SUSSEX

Update: Arrest Made Following Alleged Kidnap in Hove