“Breakthrough in 1984 Murder Case: Arrest Made Following New Appeal”

In a significant development in a decades-old case, detectives investigating the 1984 murder of Anthony Littler in London have made an arrest. This comes in the wake of a recent public appeal for information, shedding new light on a mystery that has lingered for nearly four decades.

Anthony Littler, a 45-year-old man from Leslie Road, N2, met a tragic end after leaving the East Finchley Tube Station around 00:15 hrs on 1 May 1984. He was discovered with severe head injuries in an alleyway near East End Road, behind the station, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The murder, which police believe was a random attack, remained unsolved for years despite an exhaustive investigation. The motive behind this heinous crime has also remained a mystery.

On Sunday, 10 December, a significant breakthrough occurred when a 58-year-old man was apprehended on suspicion of murder. The suspect has been released on bail until a date in January, pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, leading the investigation, expressed gratitude for the public’s response to their latest appeal. “This arrest comes just four days after our latest appeal, and I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information,” he stated. DCI John emphasized the ongoing need for witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the events leading to Anthony’s murder to contact the police.

The case’s reopening and the recent arrest have rekindled hopes for justice in a case that has long troubled the local community and Anthony Littler’s family. The police are determined to piece together the events of that fateful night and finally provide closure to this longstanding mystery.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the police at 020 8358 0100 or provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. The involvement of the community could be crucial in uncovering the truth behind Anthony Littler’s tragic demise.