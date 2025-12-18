Fraudster poses as Royal Courts to bust out of jail – but police snap up escape gang

Convicted Fraudster’s Jailbreak Plot

Junead Ahmed, 36, from Brentwood, was caught posing as a doctor to rent a place he couldn’t afford and snap up a £2million mansion. After admitting fraud in 2023, he was behind bars at HMP Chelmsford, awaiting sentencing.

On June 21, a fake email, supposedly from the Royal Courts of Justice, ordered his release on bail. The forged paperwork fooled prison staff. Ahmed walked free – but only briefly.

Suspicion Sparks Police Hunt

The very next day, the same email account sent release orders for two other prisoners, Adam Mohamed and Charlie Whittaker. Prison staff got suspicious and checked with the courts – no such orders existed.

Police linked Ahmed to his wife Nazash Akhtar, and Charlotte Whittaker, Charlie’s mum. On June 23, officers raided Akhtar’s home in Shenfield and found Ahmed hiding in the loft. He was re-arrested for escaping lawful custody.

The Whole Gang Unmasked

Charlotte Whittaker was arrested at home in Kirby Cross. Her phone revealed texts arranging breakouts for Charlie Whittaker and Mohamed.

Police linked Akhtar to ‘Azid’ – actually 20-year-old Aaryan Noor Ali from Barking – the tech whiz who created the fake emails and release orders.

All six conspirators were charged with plotting to escape custody.

Court Drama and Sentences

At Chelmsford Crown Court, Ahmed boasted of being a “gangster” if their plan succeeded. In the end:

Ahmed was jailed for 3 years 3 months.

Noor Ali got 2 years 2 months for masterminding the scam.

Akhtar received a 2-year sentence, suspended for 2 years.

Charlotte Whittaker got 12 months suspended for 18 months.

Adam Mohamed also got 12 months suspended for 18 months.

Charlie Whittaker’s sentence is pending.