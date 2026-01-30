Watch Live

COURT ROUND UP Brentwood Drug Dealer Busted After Customer’s Overdose

  Updated: 22:02
  31 January 2026
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

Rashid Chin-King, 25, landed in jail after one of his clients fatally overdosed. Essex Police uncovered damning phone messages between Chin-King and his customers.

He used crafty codewords like “vodka” and “brandy” to mask heroin and cocaine in mass marketing texts. The trail led straight to Chin-King when he used his illicit drug line to contact the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Chin-King, from Heaton Close, Chingford, pleaded guilty to two counts of offering Class A drugs for supply. He was slapped with a three-year prison sentence.

Laughing Teens Jailed for Brutal Killing of Homeless Man

Jaidee Bingham, 18, and two other teens are locked up for the savage murder of homeless Anthony Marks near King’s Cross.

Bingham struck Marks twice over the head with a glass bottle. Marks suffered horrific brain injuries and died five weeks later.

Chilling selfies show the group laughing moments before and after the attack. CCTV audio caught them taunting the victim: “Hit him again. Kick kicking. Do it again. Have you learned your lesson yet?”

The youths fled in a stolen car, boasting, “We messed up a man today.” The assault was a twisted punishment after one teen was robbed violently.

Bingham was jailed for life, serving at least 16 years. Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy got 47 months, while Mia Campos-Jorge received 42 months for manslaughter.

Canning Town Gun Attack: Five Sentenced After Horrific Shooting

A terrifying Canning Town shooting left one brother paralysed and his sibling wounded. The pair were walking their dog at 2am on October 26, 2024, when gunmen jumped from a stolen Audi and fired seven shots.

One brother, 36, was shot in the hand. His 28-year-old brother was hit in the back, paralysing the lower half of his body.

Police recovered five bullet casings and a balaclava containing a suspect’s DNA. Five suspects were arrested, including Ronnie Hill, Esmaela Seidi, Kennedy Senga, and a 16-year-old boy.

After a relentless manhunt, Hill was caught hiding inside a divan bed in March 2025. Officers found a loaded handgun and ammunition at the scene.

Following an eight-week trial, Hill was sentenced to 24 years for attempted murder and firearm offences. Seidi got 18½ years, Senga 21 years, and the 16-year-old 14½ years. Abdul Ahmed was jailed for two and a half years for helping Hill evade capture.

