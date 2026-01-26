Police launch urgent appeal after a brick was hurled from a bridge onto a car carrying a mother and her two-year-old near Bristol.

Close Call on the A4174 Near Warmley

The terrifying attack happened at around 6pm on 18 January on the A4174 near Warmley. The brick smashed straight through the windscreen, showering the inside of the car with shards of glass.

Miraculously, neither the mum nor her toddler was injured, but the potential for disaster was huge.

Police Hunt Brick-Thrower – Dashcam Footage Needed

Avon and Somerset police said:

“We received a report of a brick being thrown from a bridge and colliding with a car travelling along the A4174 near Brook Road, in Warmley, on Sunday January 18.” “An area tour was carried out and officers liaised with the driver to ensure they made it home safely.” “We are asking anyone with any information, or any dashcam footage, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 5226016094.”

If you saw anything or have footage, call the police immediately. This reckless act could have had deadly consequences.