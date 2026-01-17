Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime

Rapid Police Action Lands Racist Offender in Jail

A Bridgend man has been slapped with an eight-week jail term just 48 hours after racially abusing another man. On January 14, cops rushed to Merthyr Mawr Road following a reported hate crime. Swift investigation including witness statements and CCTV footage led to the arrest of 63-year-old Clive Connell.

Quick Justice Served at Cardiff Magistrates Court

Connell didn’t hang about – he pled guilty to racially aggravated harassment and was sentenced the very same day, January 16. Judge showed no leniency as Connell was locked up and made to face the consequences for stirring racial distress.

Zero Tolerance for Hate Crime in Bridgend

Police Constable Danny Roberts from Bridgend Neighbourhood Team hammered home the message:

“There is zero-tolerance for hate crime in our communities, and I hope this sentence reassures victims we will take their reports seriously. I hope it also gives Connell some time to reflect on his actions.”

South Wales Police continue to crack down hard on all forms of hate crime, making it clear no one will be targeted for their race, beliefs, or identity in their borough.

This January, South Wales Police are shining a spotlight on the vital work of Neighbourhood Policing Teams during their Winter of Action campaign.