A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Steph Irons, a “bright young star” tragically stabbed to death in her own home.

Former Work Colleague Attacks Over Broken Romance

Adedapo Adegbola, 40, fatally stabbed Steph on the evening of Tuesday 21 October 2025. The attack happened at her address on Westdale Lane West, Mapperley, after their brief relationship ended.

Concerned co-workers raised the alarm after receiving disturbing messages from Steph that night. Emergency services arrived at 10.07pm, finding her wounded in the living room. Despite desperate efforts by paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chilling Escape and Quick Arrest

After the fatal attack, Adegbola fled, leaving behind blood-stained trainers and a jumper scattered across Mapperley and Carlton streets. He travelled through Mansfield, Worksop, Sheffield and Hull before heading back to Nottingham the next morning.

At Oxclose Police Station, he handed himself in and was arrested on suspicion of murder. He refused to comment during police interviews but crucial CCTV footage, digital evidence, and witness statements sealed his fate.

Guilty Plea and Imminent Sentencing

On 26 January 2026, at Nottingham Crown Court, Adegbola pleaded guilty to Steph Irons’ murder. The Mansfield resident is due for sentencing on Thursday 5 February.

The tragic death of Steph, remembered as a bright young talent, has sent shockwaves through her community.