Brighton 10K Run: Major Road Closures Along Coastal Route

The Brighton 10K, renowned for its speed and scenic route, recently captivated participants and spectators alike. Starting on the picturesque Hove Promenade, just 500 meters west of the iconic i360, the race promises a blend of athletic challenge and visual splendour.

Athletes began their journey heading west, traversing the full length of Hove Lawns. This initial stretch set the tone for a race that is as much about enjoying the coastal beauty as it is about personal bests and competitive spirit.

The route then takes a turn at St. Aubyns Rd, guiding runners back east towards the heart of Brighton. This change in direction offered a fresh perspective of the city’s vibrant seafront, with the Palace Pier marking a significant landmark along the way.

One of the unique features of the Brighton 10K is the 3km out-and-back section on Madeira Drive. This segment not only tests the runners’ endurance but also immerses them in the rich history and culture of Brighton. Participants ran past the Sea Life Centre, noted as the world’s oldest aquarium, and admired the Victorian-era architectural marvels and the brightly coloured Yellow Beach Sports facilities.

As the race approached its final stages, athletes found themselves once again near the i360, this time passing it on their left at the 8km mark. The sight of this modern marvel energized runners as they embarked on the last 2km of the race.

The concluding phase saw the participants loop back past Hove Lawns, turning at Fourth Avenue for the final stretch. The finish line is set against the backdrop of Hove Promenade.