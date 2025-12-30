Watch Live

DAYLIGH ROBBERY Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot

  • Updated: 05:38
  • , 30 December 2025
Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot

 

In Broad Daylight Theft Shocks Community

Brighton fitness icon Jason Frost, aka @thebrightoncoach, was robbed while filming a video for his social media followers. The incident happened as Jason briefly set down his jacket, unaware it would be snatched.

The jacket held a brand-new GoPro, Porsche keys, and around £300 in cash. Jason planned to hand out the money directly to locals in need – a heartbreaking loss for his generous mission.

From Prison to Community Hero

Jason’s story strikes a chord with many. After serving time in prison, he turned his life around completely. In just three years, he launched four Fit Box gyms and became a local hero, inspiring people to tackle fitness struggles and life challenges.

“I’m here to give back to Brighton,” Jason says. “This setback won’t stop me.”

Call for Information & Support

Jason is now working hard to raise £7,500 to continue his community support projects. Anyone who spots the thieves on CCTV or has tips should message him directly on Instagram @thebrightoncoach.

Supporters can also chip in via his GoFundMe campaign here: https://gofund.me/58e18c774.

Brighton is rallying behind one of its own – will you help?

Recommended for you

TRAGIC NEWS Tragic House Fire in Hamstreet Claims Child’s Life
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS TEEN Joint investigation underway following fatal house fire near Ashford
Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
POLICE CONTINUE TO APPEAL FOR WITNESSES Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
SILLY GAMES SILLY PRIZES Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers

Must READ

BREAKING

CARRIED SOME DISTANCE Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
FIRST PICTURE Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
POLICE PROBE HIT AND RUN Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
CLOSED FRIENDS KILLED Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
New Year’s Eve Is Quickly Approaching And Plans Are In Place To Ensure Londoners Are Kept Safe During The Evening’s Celebrations
PLAN AHEAD Met Gears Up for Massive New Year’s Eve Blitz Across London
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
FIRST PICTURES Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre
VIOLENT SPREE Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre
Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex
CHILD RAPIST Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex
Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill
BRING HER HOME Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill

More For You

Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
FATAL BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
ONE PUNCH KILL Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
Toxic 'Palm Oil' Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
DOG OWNER WARNING Toxic ‘Palm Oil’ Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
TRIBUTES POUR IN Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas

More From UK News in Pictures

Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water
AIRCRASH INVESIGATION Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water
Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend
TRIO JAILED Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend
Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
FIRST PICTURE Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FEARED DEAD Mother and Two Children Die in Boxing Day Blaze as Police Dad Escapes
FIRST PICTURE Hero Neighbours Beaten Back By Flames In Tragic House Fire That Killed Child Named Lily
Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
ONE DEAD,TWO CRITICAL Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing
EMERGENCY LANDING Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Snow in England – Expect Delays
SNOW JOKE Snow Warning and Health Alerts Hit UK for New Year’s Eve as Temperatures Plunge to -4C
Palestine Hunger Striker 'Losing Ability to Speak' After 57 Days Without Food
IN A VERY BAD WAY Palestine Hunger Striker ‘Losing Ability to Speak’ After 57 Days Without Food
CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS CHILD CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
Man Shot Dead by Police After 'Handgun' Crash in Norfolk Market Town
SHOT BY POLICE Man Shot Dead by Police After ‘Handgun’ Crash in Norfolk Market Town
Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
STATE OF EMERGENCY Flights Grounded and State of Emergency as Massive Snowstorm Smashes New York
One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
TRAGIC BLAZE UPDATE One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

BREAKING

PASSENGERS INJURED Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror
PEACE PLAN Trump and Zelensky Meet for High-Stakes Peace Talks at Mar-a-Lago

More From UKNIP

Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
RAPE ATTACK Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
FAILED TO STOP FOR POLICE Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Money Laundering in Drug Dealing Investigation
FATAL M25 CRASH Man dies in crash on M25 hard shoulder near Brentwood