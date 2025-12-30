Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot

In Broad Daylight Theft Shocks Community

Brighton fitness icon Jason Frost, aka @thebrightoncoach, was robbed while filming a video for his social media followers. The incident happened as Jason briefly set down his jacket, unaware it would be snatched.

The jacket held a brand-new GoPro, Porsche keys, and around £300 in cash. Jason planned to hand out the money directly to locals in need – a heartbreaking loss for his generous mission.

From Prison to Community Hero

Jason’s story strikes a chord with many. After serving time in prison, he turned his life around completely. In just three years, he launched four Fit Box gyms and became a local hero, inspiring people to tackle fitness struggles and life challenges.

“I’m here to give back to Brighton,” Jason says. “This setback won’t stop me.”

Call for Information & Support

Jason is now working hard to raise £7,500 to continue his community support projects. Anyone who spots the thieves on CCTV or has tips should message him directly on Instagram @thebrightoncoach.

Supporters can also chip in via his GoFundMe campaign here: https://gofund.me/58e18c774.

Brighton is rallying behind one of its own – will you help?