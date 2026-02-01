A smashing monthly musical event in Brighton has raked in over £6,000 for Sussex Beacon, proving just how powerful community fundraising can be.

£6,178 Raised at The Queens Arms

Organisers proudly revealed a total of £6,178.09 raised for the local HIV charity during a buzzing evening packed with performers, volunteers, and supporters. Applause echoed around The Queens Arms as the figure was announced, celebrating the success of this vibrant cabaret and musical theatre hotspot.

Colourful Shows with a Cause

Themed performances with live singing and audience involvement

Performers donned dazzling costumes inspired by stage and screen

A joyous, inclusive atmosphere encouraging generous donations

The Queens Arms’ lively setting helped create a night full of fun and fundraising, blending entertainment with generosity.

Supporting Sussex Beacon’s Vital Work

Sussex Beacon delivers specialist care and support for people living with HIV across Brighton, helping them live well and independently. The cash raised goes straight into patient care, wellbeing services, and support programmes.

Organisers gave a big shoutout to everyone involved — from performers and volunteers to the dedicated audiences — and praised the Brighton community’s ongoing generosity. “It’s amazing what we can achieve when creativity meets compassion,” they said.

More Musical Magic to Come

With this record-breaking haul, the monthly musicals look set to continue, combining top entertainment with a worthy cause and reinforcing Brighton’s spirit of inclusivity and community support.