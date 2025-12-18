Watch Live

Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes

  • Updated: 16:12
  • , 18 December 2025
Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes

 

Alieu George Found Guilty of Attack in Dorset Gardens

Alieu George, 45, with no fixed address, was convicted of rape and sexual assault by penetration at Brighton Crown Court. The jury found him guilty on Wednesday, 17 December, despite his denial of the charges.

Witnesses Rush to Help Distressed Woman

On the morning of Sunday, 22 June, three members of the public spotted a troubling scene in Dorset Gardens, Brighton. Around 9.05am, they saw a man and a visibly distressed woman. Moments later, they witnessed George lying on top of the woman on the ground.

Alarmed by what they saw, the witnesses immediately called the police. Officers arrived within minutes to find the 34-year-old victim in distress and George nearby, who falsely claimed the woman was his girlfriend.

Victim’s Harrowing Account of Assault

The victim revealed she had been out for drinks after work when George approached and separated her from her friends. He then sexually assaulted her repeatedly, leading her to Dorset Gardens where he raped her.

George was arrested at the scene and charged the same day.

Justice Served, Sentencing Set for March 2026

After the guilty verdict, George was remanded in custody. He is due back at Brighton Crown Court for sentencing on 10 March 2026.

Detective Constable Daisy Alden praised the bravery of the victim and quick actions of the witnesses:

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this investigation for her courage and determination. I would also like to thank the three members of the public for their civic duty in calling 999, which resulted in officers arriving and arresting the suspect within minutes.

They also gave evidence at court, and their testimonies were highly impactful.

Alieu George preyed on the victim and presents a clear danger to women. The streets of Brighton and Sussex are safer now that he will remain behind bars.

We are committed to ending male violence against women. We take reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and urge anyone who has been a victim to report it online, call 101, or dial 999 in an emergency.”

Recommended for you

Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
STATION ATTACK Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
MARKET BRAWL Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
BRICKING IT Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims

Must READ

Margate Sexual Assault Culprit Jailed for 9 Years
Margate Sexual Assault Culprit Jailed for 9 Years
West Midlands Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Coercive Control
CAUGHT ON CAMERA Man Charged Over Alleged Support for October 7 Hamas Attacks
Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access
FAKERY Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access
Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
HIT AND RUN CHARGE Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
STREET RAMPAGE Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
FIND REBECCA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
POINTLESS Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
EMPTY HANDED Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
TEEN MURDER MANHUNT Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing

More For You

TRAGIC DISCOVERY Three Held After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal
Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
MORE CHARGES Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
MURDER PROBE Pensioner in Her 80s Found Dead as Boy, 16, Among Six Arrested in Murder Probe
BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old Makayla in Rotherham

More From UK News in Pictures

Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
TWO ARRESTS Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
JEALOUS RAGE Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
M25 Closed in Both Directions Between Junctions 5 and 6 Following Serious Collision
HORRO SMASH Fatal Crash on M25: Man in 60s Dies in Horror Smash
Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
CAR JACKINGS Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
QUEUE ROW Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
VIOLENT ATTACKS Two Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Dartford Car Robberies
Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
VICTIM NAMED Tragedy in Ewell: Young Man Named after Fatal Stabbing Outside Pub
Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
CHOP SHOP Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes - Iraqi Man Charged
MIGRANT CHARGED Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes – Iraqi Man Charged
Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
SUPERMARKET CHASE Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel
MURDER PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel

BREAKING

SECOND PLOT FOILED Aussie cops ram two vehicles near Bondi Beach, detain six men in dramatic anti-terror swoop
SLOPPY SLANDER Caught in the act! Curtis Arnold’s slick editing exposed as his own footage blows him up big time
Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
PREDATOR Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
Eurotunnel Delays: One-Hour Wait at Folkestone Due to Technical Issue
LONG DELAYS Hours of Delays Hit Channel Tunnel Passengers Between Calais and Folkestone

More From UKNIP

GANG PLOT Sheffield Drug Gang Found Guilty of Murder After Deadly Shooting
86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
ARREST MADE 86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell
DANGEROUS AND JAILED Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell
Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
VIOLENT DISORDER Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent