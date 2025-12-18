Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes

Alieu George Found Guilty of Attack in Dorset Gardens
Alieu George, 45, with no fixed address, was convicted of rape and sexual assault by penetration at Brighton Crown Court. The jury found him guilty on Wednesday, 17 December, despite his denial of the charges.
Witnesses Rush to Help Distressed Woman
On the morning of Sunday, 22 June, three members of the public spotted a troubling scene in Dorset Gardens, Brighton. Around 9.05am, they saw a man and a visibly distressed woman. Moments later, they witnessed George lying on top of the woman on the ground.
Alarmed by what they saw, the witnesses immediately called the police. Officers arrived within minutes to find the 34-year-old victim in distress and George nearby, who falsely claimed the woman was his girlfriend.
Victim’s Harrowing Account of Assault
The victim revealed she had been out for drinks after work when George approached and separated her from her friends. He then sexually assaulted her repeatedly, leading her to Dorset Gardens where he raped her.
George was arrested at the scene and charged the same day.
Justice Served, Sentencing Set for March 2026
After the guilty verdict, George was remanded in custody. He is due back at Brighton Crown Court for sentencing on 10 March 2026.
Detective Constable Daisy Alden praised the bravery of the victim and quick actions of the witnesses:
“I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this investigation for her courage and determination. I would also like to thank the three members of the public for their civic duty in calling 999, which resulted in officers arriving and arresting the suspect within minutes.
They also gave evidence at court, and their testimonies were highly impactful.
Alieu George preyed on the victim and presents a clear danger to women. The streets of Brighton and Sussex are safer now that he will remain behind bars.
We are committed to ending male violence against women. We take reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and urge anyone who has been a victim to report it online, call 101, or dial 999 in an emergency.”