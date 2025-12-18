Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes

Alieu George Found Guilty of Attack in Dorset Gardens

Alieu George, 45, with no fixed address, was convicted of rape and sexual assault by penetration at Brighton Crown Court. The jury found him guilty on Wednesday, 17 December, despite his denial of the charges.

Witnesses Rush to Help Distressed Woman

On the morning of Sunday, 22 June, three members of the public spotted a troubling scene in Dorset Gardens, Brighton. Around 9.05am, they saw a man and a visibly distressed woman. Moments later, they witnessed George lying on top of the woman on the ground.

Alarmed by what they saw, the witnesses immediately called the police. Officers arrived within minutes to find the 34-year-old victim in distress and George nearby, who falsely claimed the woman was his girlfriend.

Victim’s Harrowing Account of Assault

The victim revealed she had been out for drinks after work when George approached and separated her from her friends. He then sexually assaulted her repeatedly, leading her to Dorset Gardens where he raped her.

George was arrested at the scene and charged the same day.

Justice Served, Sentencing Set for March 2026

After the guilty verdict, George was remanded in custody. He is due back at Brighton Crown Court for sentencing on 10 March 2026.