DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait

  • Updated: 04:20
  • , 3 February 2026

Brighton’s Royal Sussex County Hospital is gearing up for its first helipad test flights—almost eight years after the project was first announced.

Delays Dragged It Out, But It’s Almost Here

The £15.5 million helipad tops a 15-storey tower above the Trevor Mann Baby Unit. Originally due to open in June 2019, the build has been repeatedly hit by delays due to structural problems and soaring costs.

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said: “This has been a long-running and highly complex project. Installing major new infrastructure on an old hospital building in a busy city centre posed significant challenges.”

Life-Saving Transfers Just Got Faster

“The project was agreed many years ago by a previous leadership team. Subsequent trust leaders have worked hard to overcome the significant challenges to make the helipad safe and effective. We are now pleased to be approaching the point where patients will begin to benefit from the new helipad.”

Once operational, air ambulances will land directly at the hospital, cutting transfer times for critically ill and injured patients. At present, patients are flown to East Brighton Park, then driven by road to the hospital – wasting precious time.

What’s Next? Test Flights and Full Launch

  • Test flights expected by early March, weather permitting
  • Window repairs on Thomas Kemp Tower to finish by month-end
  • Planning allows up to 70 flights per year, mainly 7am–7pm
  • Can operate outside normal hours for major emergencies
  • Estimated 125–145 patients airlifted annually once fully operational

The helipad’s 2019 fundraising appeal raised £1.65 million, while running costs are forecast at over £452,000 a year.

A hospital spokesperson said: “This helipad is a major breakthrough for trauma care across Sussex, providing faster, direct access for patients in critical condition.”

