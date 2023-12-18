Brighton’s RNLI Flank Stations Celebrate with Carolers and Stormy Stan

Deck the Docks with Boughs of Holly! Brighton Marina was awash with festive cheer this morning at the annual Christmas meet-up of the RNLI flank stations from Brighton, Newhaven, and Shoreham.

Setting sail on a sea of yuletide joy, our lifesavers joined forces in a ‘ferry’ special gathering. But the tide of merriment didn’t stop there! The air was filled with Christmas carols, as local singers ‘harbour-ed’ in the holiday spirit with their joyful melodies.

And who could miss the ‘buoyant’ presence of festive Stormy Stan? He breezed in, ‘waving’ his Christmas hat, and proved he could ‘anchor’ any party with his holiday charm.

This ‘knot’-to-be-missed event is a highlight on the festive calendar every year, bringing together community and courage in a ‘splash’ of Christmas spirit. Here’s to our RNLI heroes who ‘deck’ the halls and the seas!